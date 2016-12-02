HC reserves verdict on Akrama-Sakrama scheme

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the PIL petitions questioning the legality of the law framed for regularisation of certain types of unauthorised developments and constructions across the State under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice Budihal R.B. reserved its verdict for after counsel for the petitioners and the State have completed their arguments.

While the State had defended its scheme on the ground that it was a one-type measurement as per the scheme that was upheld by the Supreme Court in the case of Tamil Nadu, several petitioners, including some residents’ welfare associations had contended that the amendments made to the law for introducing the scheme were unconstitutional. Some petitioners, though in favour of the scheme, have contended that the fee fixed for regularisation was discriminatory in nature.