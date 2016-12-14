Gym instructor held for murder of courier boy

more-in

The West division police have arrested a 22-year-old gym instructor who murdered a courier boy of a e-commerce firm to steal a mobile phone which he had ordered online.

The accused, Varun Kumar, a resident of Mudalapalya, had joined the gym a week ago and booked a mobile phone online with Flipkart worth Rs. 12,900. According to the police, Varun had pestered his father to get him the phone, but his father refused, asking him to buy the phone with his salary.

Varun asked the delivery boy Nanjundaswamy (28) to wait at the Allahabad Bank parking lot in Vijaynagar on December 9. There he attacked Nanjundaswamy with a blunt object and strangulated him to death, took two mobile phone sets and Rs. 10,000 in cash and escaped after dumping the body in the cellar.

The Vijaynagar police who took up investigation tracked down Varun through the phone he was using. A detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime.

The police have recovered the mobile phones and cash from him and remanded him to judicial custody.