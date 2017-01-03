Green corridor: Minor’s heart flown to Chennai

more-in

Bengaluru: Over a 100 traffic police personnel formed a green corridor on Tuesday to transport harvested organs of a four-and-a-half-year-old boy from Bengaluru to Chennai.

The boy had fallen from the second floor balcony of his house on December 25. He was declared brain dead on Monday.

An ambulance carrying the heart of the donor covered the 48.8 km from BGS Hospital in Kengeri to Kempegowda International Airport in just 44 minutes. The ambulance was escorted by a pilot vehicle of the traffic police.

The organ was taken by air to Fortis Malar Hospital in Chennai.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Khasim Raja coordinated the green corridor. Other vital organs — liver, cornea, and kidneys — were donated to hospitals in Bengaluru, he said.