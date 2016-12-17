Government may appoint administrator for Alliance University

more-in

Bengaluru: With a family feud between the owners of Alliance University — one of Karnataka’s first private universities — affecting classes this academic year, the Higher Education Department is planning to appoint an administrator to supervise the functioning of the varsity. It has issued a final notice asking the varsity to put its house in order failing which action would be initiated.

Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy told The Hindu that two notices were issued in the last 30 days after receiving several complaints from students and parents. “We have decided to appoint an administrator. We have given the university sufficient time to rectify and resolve their issues, but things continue to remain uncertain for students. Why should students suffer because of the feud between the brothers [Madhukar and Sudhir Angur]?”

Sources pointed out that several parents and students had approached the department seeking a refund of the tuition fees and a transfer to another college.

Officials pointed out that two registrars — one appointed by Madhukar Angur and another by Sudhir Angur — are communicating with the State government. “How can there be two registrars for a university? This itself is an indication of the state of affairs,” said a source in the Education Department.

Due to the feud, exams were postponed and the college has announced several holidays. In-between, the varsity had closed down for a short duration.

A parent said that although classes have commenced, the faculty has changed.

“The new lecturers are not good. We are glad that the government has finally woken up. We hope that appointing an administrator would end the uncertainty for us,” said one student.

Madhukar Angur, the founder-chancellor, said that they have responded to the government’s notices and would send a detailed reply to the Higher Education Department on Monday. “We have restored normalcy on the campus. There is no provision in the Act to appoint an administrator,” he said.