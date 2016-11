more-in

The centuries-old Kadlekai Parishe is going on at Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi. The three-day festival sees around 5 lakh people visiting the fair every year. Legend has it that more than a century ago the area was a village of Sunkenahalli, but its farm produce would be largely eaten away by bulls in the area. As a solution, elders decided to offer their produce to Lord Basava every year. The fair ends on November 30.