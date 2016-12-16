Get ready to run between Beku and Beda

This year, the two-day event will have separate sessions for children.

Bengaluru: The stage is set for the fifth edition of the Bangalore Literary Festival (BLF), which begins on Saturday, and whether you are a #Beku or #Beda supporter, your point of view will be given space here.

Every year, the organisers choose names for the two stages that reflect the local flavour. As #SteelFlyoverBeda and #ChukuBukuBeku have become a dominant part of everyday discourse, the organisers have decided to name the two stages at the venue Beku and Beda.

"Last year, we named the stages Left wing and Right wing in line with the debates that preceded the festival. This year, we thought we would use Beku and Beda, which has been the most talked about topic in the city. It is just our way of saying that this is a neutral platform and all views are welcome here," says V. Ravichandra, one of the organisers.

The two-day event will have separate sessions for children. "This year, we have expanded the programmes for children. It would be held over two days and on two stages," says Mr. Ravichandra. These would include workshops on illustration, writing and journalism, storytelling sessions, puppetry and open mic.

Also, for the first time, the festival will facilitate a face-to-face interaction with authors in a programme called Red Couch.

In order to engage the audience, three interactive installations have been put up at the venue, which includes an alphabet game for children.

This year, illustrator and cartoonist Paul Fernandes has created a special backdrop for the stage. "The illustration attempts to capture a city reeling under the pressure of change, where systems and infrastructure are rapidly crumbling, yet cosmopolitan Bangalore and her ever booming population is always ready to look at the lighter, brighter side and say life must go on," says Mr. Paul.

The Fest

Inauguration: 9.30 a.m.

Venue: Hotel Royal Orchid, HAL Airport Road

What holds promise

* Inglorious Empire: The Reality Of The British Raj

Sanjeev Sanyal in conversation with Shashi Tharoor

Time: 10 a.m. (Beda stage)

* Having It All: The New Indian Girl

Sudha Murty in conversation with Chetan Bhagat

Time: 11 a.m (Beda Stage)

* Courage And Commitment

Anuja Chauhan in conversation with Margaret Alva

Time: 11.30 a.m. (Beku stage)

* Young Journalist Workshop: By Co Media Lab

An initiative of Radio Active and Citizen Matters Initiative

Time: 10 a.m. (The Red Couch)

* Out Of The Pit: The Curse Of Manual Scavenging In India

Bezwada Wilson

Time: 2 p.m. (Beda stage)

* Mukhamukham: Face to Face with Adoor

Amrit Gangar in conversation with Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Time: 3 p.m. (Beku Stage)

* Reading sessions

Manu S. Pillai, Murzban F. Shroff, Aroon Ram

Time: 3 p.m. (The Red Couch)

* The Theatre Of Demonetisation

Narendar Pani, Sanjeev Sanyal and Shiv Visvanathan with Mihir Sharma

Time: 4.30 p.m. (Beda stage)

* Noisy Neighbour: Bangalore Meets Berlin - Hand Puppetry and Hip-Hop

Paul Affeld and Gubbi

Time: 6.30 p.m. (Beku stage)

* On A Different Pitch: Five Forms Of Cricketing

Partisanship: Ramachandra Guha

Time: 6.30 p.m. (Beda Stage)