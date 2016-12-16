George challenges BJP to prove kickbacks charge

more-in

Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning K.J. George on Friday challenged the BJP to prove their allegations of kickbacks in the steel flyover project that would link Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal. “If the Opposition proves the allegation, I will not remain in power even for a minute,” he declared.

Dubbing the allegation as “hit-and-run strategy” of the Opposition parties, Mr. George said: “Instead of levelling baseless allegations, let them prove it.” He said that some “vested interests” were stalling the project by opposing it without valid reasons.

BJP State president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa had alleged that “a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet” had taken a bribe of Rs. 500 crore from the contractors of the project, and that the contractor had admitted before an investigation agency of having bribed the Minister.

Noting that the project was the brainchild of the previous BJP govt., Mr. George said: “The government had reasoned out the increase in the cost from Rs. 1,300 crore to Rs. 1,790 crore. After discussing the issue threadbare, the project was handed over to L&T in a transparent manner.”