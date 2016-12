more-in

Rotary Bengaluru North Eye Hospital, on account of Glaucoma week, is conducting a free diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma screening and cataract screening camp on Monday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The camp will be held on the hospital’s premises 10th A Main, 68th Cross, 5th Block, in Rajajaingar. Call 080-23104020.