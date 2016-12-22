Four Kolar cops suspended in cheating case

more-in

Four police personnel, including a Circle Inspector of Police (CPI), have been suspended in connection with a cheating case.

Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath suspended Mulbagal CPI N.N. Rama Reddy, sub inspector (PSI) R. Dayanand, ASI Venkatachalapathy and constable Guruprasad on the basis of a report submitted by District Crime Branch (DCB) officials.

Constable Guruprasad’s acquaintance Suresh, P.G. Mani, Kumar Nagaraj, Eshwarachary and Rameshkumar Raju had cheated Srinivasa Naidu, a trader from Bangarapet. They had promised to provide gold bars to Mr. Naidu at half rate and had taken Rs. 10 lakh on November 26. But, Mr. Naidu never got the gold.

Following this, Mr. Naidu filed a complaint with Mulbagal police.

However, the senior officials, apparently to protect their subordinate, did not take the case seriously, prompting Ms. Divya to hand over the case to the DCB.

In their report, the DCB officials mentioned direct role of the constable Guruprasad in the cheating episode and ASI Venkatachalapathy’s support to him. The report also found the CPI Rama Reddy and PSI Dayanand guilty of dereliction of duty in conducting proper investigation and hushing up the case, Ms. Divya said in suspension order.

Central Range IGP has been requested to conduct a departmental enquiry against all the four suspended cops, she said.

Absconding

Guruprasad, the constable and main accused in the case, is absconding. A special team has been formed to trace him.