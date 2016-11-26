Bengaluru

Foreigner arrested on drug peddling charge

Officials of narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch nabbed a 31-year-old South African national and recovered 10 grams of cocaine from him on Friday.

The accused, Tony Micheal Masog, was caught red-handed with the contraband while he was waiting for his clients on CV Raman road in Sadashiva Nagar.

Inquiries revealed that Masog had come to Bengaluru on valid business visa and had started peddling drugs. He confessed that he got the drugs from his contact Monday, a Cameron national staying in TC Palya.

Tony has been booked under NDPS act and remanded to judicial custody.

