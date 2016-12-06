For any project, the first casualty is trees

more-in

Bengaluru: Whenever a road development project is announced, be it for Namma Metro, new flyovers or other infrastructure projects, the city’s trees are the first on the chopping board.

"Whenever a project is planned, planners look at tree-lined avenues first, considering the trees as prime estate space that can be cleared," said Prakash Belawadi of Steel Flyover Beda group, which has actively campaigned against the proposed project on Ballari Road. Activists and citizens, who feel a concerted watch over all such large government projects is needed, are considering an initiative to bring in mobility experts to study whether such projects actually benefit the city.

Mr. Belawadi believes it does not. "Mobility experts world over say create more walkways, facilitate cycles and rapid bus transit. Governments are less interested in maintaining footpaths because there is no large spending happening in this case," he said.

Many Bengalureans concur on the necessity of a cost-benefit ratio analysis, considering the harm caused to the environment, and are pushing for alternatives, such as a better rail network, to reduce the load on roads.

G. Appurao, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP Forest Cell said that projects which residents had opposed are being reconsidered. "We have stopped giving permission for cutting trees for TenderSURE roads after opposition to trees on Nrupathunga Road being cut. We have also stopped giving permission to cut trees in the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. It is only for metro work that we are considering, as this is a project that has seen several delays and will benefit the public at large," he said.

Nearly 30 activists and members of the public had participated in a ‘Mara Appiko’ (hug trees) campaign on Nrupathunga Road on September 30 after learning that 18 trees on the stretch were to be felled for a TenderSURE project. Another 30 were to be cut in Jayanagar 4th Block. In this cases, branches of a few trees were cut but the trees were saved.

"The modus operandi in such projects is to dig close to the trees, damaging the roots, so that later officials can say the trees need to be taken down as they have become weak," said Kshitij Urs, member, Forum for Urban Governance and Commons.

Saving a forest

Residents of Whitefield recently wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to save Kadugodi Forest Reserve after hearing of a proposal to clear part of the forest for building houses for legislators.

"In land records, the forest is spread across 711 acres, which is twice the size of Cubbon Park. Most of it is already encroached, but the rest if a dense reserved forest," said Sudhansu Mohanty, a member of Save Whitefield, which is behind the campaign. "It's a very critical lung space, which we want to see preserved. Building a township on the area would also cause major traffic snarls," he added.

When asked about the project, Dipika Bajpai, Forest Deputy Chief Officer, said that no formal proposal had been communicated to the department. "We heard of it from the media. If a formal proposal is brought up, we will decide," said Ms. Bajpai.

Trees to be cut

Metro Phase II extension

Byappanahalli to Whitefield : 15.5 km

ITPL to Satya Sai Hospital Metro station: 30 trees

Visveshwaraiah Industrial Area to Kundalahalli Metro Station: 40 trees

Doddannekundi Metro station: 19 trees

Other projects where cutting of trees was proposed

TenderSURE project on Nrupathunga Road: 18 trees

Steel Flyover: 812 trees