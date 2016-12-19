Flyover ready at Padmanabhanagar

more-in

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and Mayor G. Padmavathi inspected the ongoing work on the flyover at Rani Chennamma Circle, Padmanabhanagar, and announced that the flyover would be open to the public by January 31.

“The flyover will be inaugurated on January 31 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” said Mr. George. He said that other road works in the city would be taken up on a war footing.

The 352-metre-long flyover built at a cost of Rs. 35.8 crore, from Dhobi Ghat to the BBMP Park in Padmanabhanagar, will help reduce traffic woes at the busy junction, said Assistant Executive Engineer S.L. Purushottam. The project was begun in December 2013 and was expected to be completed in 18 months. “"Work got delayed due to delay in shifting of utility lines and in aqcuiring BDA land,” said Mr. Purushottam.