Bengaluru

Flyover ready at Padmanabhanagar

more-in

Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and Mayor G. Padmavathi inspected the ongoing work on the flyover at Rani Chennamma Circle, Padmanabhanagar, and announced that the flyover would be open to the public by January 31.

“The flyover will be inaugurated on January 31 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” said Mr. George. He said that other road works in the city would be taken up on a war footing.

The 352-metre-long flyover built at a cost of Rs. 35.8 crore, from Dhobi Ghat to the BBMP Park in Padmanabhanagar, will help reduce traffic woes at the busy junction, said Assistant Executive Engineer S.L. Purushottam. The project was begun in December 2013 and was expected to be completed in 18 months. “"Work got delayed due to delay in shifting of utility lines and in aqcuiring BDA land,” said Mr. Purushottam.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 6:23:27 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Flyover-ready-at-Padmanabhanagar/article16904975.ece

© The Hindu