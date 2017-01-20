Flower show aims to be a clean affair

One of the attractions is replicas of butterflies created using rose, chrysanthemum, orchids and carnation by Silk Mark, an initiative of Central Silk Board. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Bengaluru: After Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath was penalised by the civic body for improper waste management, officials of Lalbagh are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that they don’t meet the same fate. They have put steps in place to ensure proper handling of waste during the busy Republic Day flower show.

The popular event was inaugurated on Friday. Over 5.5 lakh footfalls are expected during the 10-day show. Hence, there are concerns over waste accumulation and management.

Around 25,000 kgs of wet and dry waste is expected to be generated. Efforts are on to collect this in wet, dry and reject bins placed in various spots spread across the venue.

Nearly 200 vendors taking part in the show have signed an agreement with the Lalbagh Botanical Garden for proper disposal of waste. Vendors do not have permission to use plastic plates. They have been encouraged to use eco-friendly leaf plates, and jute and cloth bags.

To enforce the rules, the Horticulture Department has for the first time taken a refundable deposit of ₹5,000. Vendors risk losing this deposit if plastic or other prohibited products are used.

M. Jagadeesh, Joint Director, Horticulture, Parks & Gardens, said, “If they don’t clear garbage and dispose them in specified bins, they will be fined heavily.”

Authorities have decided to put the onus on vendors who have been made responsible for the littering by visitors. “If visitors litter around stalls or if the right bins are not placed for segregation, the vendors will be fined,” said Mr. Jagadeesh.

Boards have been fixed at several places in the venue to create awareness among visitors while food zones have been demarcated.

Moreover, volunteers from organisations such as Hasiru Dala and Beautiful Bengaluru, which mobilises school children and volunteers, will be posted in Lalbagh to help with the cleanliness campaign.

“Last year, a minuscule percentage of the litter was sent to the landfill as reject-waste. This year, we are trying our best to see that nothing reaches the landfill. We have requested vendors and visitors to completely avoid disposables and shift to reusables,” says Odette Katrak, anchor of Beautiful Bengaluru.

Republic Day flower show

Date: January 20 - 29

Visitors expected: 5.5 lakh

Number of vendors: 200

Waste expected: 25,000 kg

Tackling waste

Rs. 5,000 taken as refundable deposit from vendors

Money will be deducted if vendor uses plastic, for littering

Wet waste to be composted within the campus

Aim is to ensure no waste is taken to landfills