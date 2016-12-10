First annual IISc alumni reunion from December 16

more-in

In an effort to increase engagement with its alumni, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will organise its first annual alumni reunion from December 16 to 18. In recent years, IISc has organised three global alumni conferences in Chicago and Santa Clara in the United States, and most recently in Bengaluru.

This year’s event will include a special dinner hosted by the director of IISc, panel discussions, department-level meetings, a cultural programme by the institute’s Geetanjali group, a campus run, and breakfast at the students’ mess. Eminent leaders and entrepreneurs from academia and industry have been invited for the panel discussions.

“Graduates of IISc have gone on to become leaders in research, academia, business and the government,” said Anurag Kumar, director of the institute, in a release. “By starting this annual event, we seek to establish stronger ties with our alumni and discover how they can contribute to IISc’s advancement.”

One of the panel discussions will focus on how IISc students and faculty members can play a greater role in the startup revolution, the release said.