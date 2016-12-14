Feisty old lady and dogs stonewall I-T sleuths

The money belongs to Manjunath, who is one of the partners in a popular nightclub that is linked to the son of a prominent politician, sources said. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru: Income Tax officials on Tuesday evening uncovered a cache of unaccounted currency amounting to Rs. 2.89 crore in RNS Shanthinivas in Yeshwantpur. But only after getting past an uncooperative elderly lady and her two dogs.

According to sources, the senior citizen did not allow the team into the flat and did nothing to keep her dogs away. “The team had to summon the local police. They also enlisted the help of neighbours to gain entry into the flat,” a statement from the I-T department said.

The sleuths found that one of the rooms in the flat was locked. Inside the room, the team found Rs. 2.89 crore, the bulk in Rs. 2,000 notes. The money belongs to Manjunath, who is one of the partners in a popular nightclub that is linked to the son of a prominent politician. He was summoned to the apartment.

According to the sleuths, Manjunath is not related to the elderly woman. He often visited the flat at night. Investigators are probing the nature of the agreement between the woman and Manjunath.

Initially, Manjunath claimed that the money was from the nightclub. But a quick probe revealed that his claim was false.

The incident case gives credence to the theory that some people are stashing their black money in apartments and premises of persons unrelated to the cash.

In August 2015, CID and I-T officials had searched an empty flat in Yeshwantpur owned by a firm linked to the father of IAS officer Kapil Mohan. They recovered a huge cash trove and some property documents.