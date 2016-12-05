Farmers unhappy with banks adjusting wages towards loans

more-in

Adjustment of amount in connection with subsidy and milk procurement bills, wages under MGNREGA towards loans availed by the banks has been strongly criticised by the farmers in the district.

The banks have been accused of adjusting the amount when the farmers come to exchange the demonetised notes.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a dharana in front of a leading bank here on Monday to register protest in this regard.

“The action of banks is like rubbing salt on the wounds since people are suffering due to lack of currency. Not paying the farmers their due money and the workers their wages is unfair,” the outfit said in a memorandum submitted to the bank manager Srinivasa Rao.

It urged the bank authorities to issue directions to all bank not to adjust other amount towards repayment of loans.

KRRS state vice president K. Narayana Gowda, district leaders K. Srinivasa Gowda, A. Nalini participated among others.