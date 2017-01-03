FIR against C.M. Ibrahim’s son-in-law

more-in

Bengaluru: Congress politician C.M. Ibrahim’s son-in-law Faisal has been booked for creating a ruckus at Vikram Hospital and breaking the glass on Monday night. His wife is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Police sources said that the hospital claimed that Faisal barged inside and attacked the staff, broke window panes and created a ruckus. Sources said that Faisal and his wife have been having a bitter tussle with Mr. Ibrahim’s family and Faisal alleged that his wife was ill-treated by her family.

Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Nagalakshmi Bai is expected to call on Faisal’s wife on Wednesday.

Man jumps to death

Bengaluru: A 31-year-old man undergoing treatment in Bowring Hospital jumped from the seventh floor on Tuesday. The deceased, Rukmini Kant, was from Kunigal. He was undergoing treatment for turberculosis.