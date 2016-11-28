Except traffic congestion, Akrosh Divas has no effect on normal life in Bengaluru

Congress party workers taking out a protest rally from Town hall to Kandaya Bhavan, on K G Road, as part of Jan Akrosh Divas. Photo: K. Murali Kumar.

In view of the Jan Akrosh Divas (All-India Protest Day) condemning the demonetisation move made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress and Communist party staged a protest in different parts of the city on Monday. Meanwhile, BJP organised the Sambramham Diwas in support of the move.

The Congress staged protests in front of Town Hall and the party's state working president R. Gundu Rao and local leaders took part in it. They shouted slogans against the Prime Minister and carried placards. Many Congress workers went on a procession till the Mysore Bank Circle and this affected traffic movement in different parts of the city.

The Joint committee of Left Parties (CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML, SUCI-C), Bangalore District, organised a protest demonstration at Mysore Bank Circle. The scheme has put crores of common people into misery ever since the announcement of the scheme. There is no question that unaccounted wealth has to be targeted and held to account. But, the manner in which the present government has done so is highly questionable, said a press release.

Meanwhile the BJP observed Monday as celebration day and distributed sweets in different parts of the city.