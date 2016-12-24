Elephant tramples youth to death in Nelamangala

more-in

On a day when the operations to relocate “troublesome” elephants on the outskirts of the city ended with “success”, a 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a tusker at Gangenpura near Nelamanagala late on Thursday.

The body of Gururaj, an employee with a garment factory, was found in a field close to his home in Gangenpura early on Friday, said the Dobbespete police personnel. The police believe that he was trampled by a single elephant. According to the statement given by his father, Gururaj had gone out of the house in the night after work and did not return.

The incident saw the village erupting in anger leading to tense moments with the local police and Forest Department officials arriving late in the morning. Villagers claimed that the Forest Department — which was carrying out a large-scale operation nearby — had done little to prevent elephants from entering their village.

It was on Thursday evening that the Forest Department had concluded their operation to capture and relocate two elephants in the area. Officials said five other elephants remained between Adrangi and Nijagal forests.

“The incident looks like a stray one and is not connected to the operation. Three elephants were dispersed on Thursday ... but they went in the opposite direction. It is impossible for these elephants to have caused the death,” said Deputy Conservator of Forests (Bengaluru Rural) D. Mahesh Kumar, who arrived to calm the villagers and disburse compensation for the deceased.

Continued man-elephant conflict

With man-elephant conflict increasing — and rising anger among villagers — a four-day operation was launched in the area. Over 70 officials and five elephants were brought to Nelamangala over the past week, eventually leading to the capture of two elephants. The elephants have been relocated to Bandipur National Park after a check-up by veterinarians.

It was believed that the relocation of two “troublesome” elephants in the area would ease man-elephant conflict.

In Kolar

Officials began an operation on Friday evening to drive away a herd of six elephants which had entered Srinivasandra in Bangarpet taluk of Kolar district. The herd had entered from the forests of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and were now camping at Srinivasasandra tank, said Bangarpet Range Forest Officer Santhosh Kumar. The herd is believed to have caused damage to standing crops in Kolar Gold Fields. Earlier, a lone tusker had killed two persons in Bangarpet taluk.