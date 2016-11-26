Eight-year-old raped

more-in

An eight-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour in Tannery road on Friday.

The victim was the daughter of a construction labourer and was living with her two sisters and a brother in a rented house after the death of their mother.

The three sisters would go to school and return home in the afternoon, while their father an brother worked as labourers.

On Friday, the victim returned from school alone and was getting ready to go for Arabic tuition, when the accused Junaid, (22), a butcher by profession, barged into the house and raped her.

He fled the scene after the girl started bleeding profusely.

The incident came to light in the evening when the victim’s sisters returned home a few hours later and found the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

They raised an alarm and neighbours shifted the victim to Bowring hospital.

The doctors, who examined the victim, confirmed rape and alerted the police . Based on the complaint, a team of police tracked down Junaid and arrested him under POCSO.