Efforts to green Machohalli Reserve Forest have been scuttled

Along the largely concretised Magadi Road, the green and blues — signifying Forest Department control of the Machohalli Reserve Forest — hold the potential of providing a breather for residents there.

In its current state, however, it’s hard to imagine the reserve as a green lung akin to Lalbagh. The 96.3-acre patchy land has been denuded over the years. This need not be the case, according to Forest officials.

We are not against allocation of land for welfare organisations, but why must a forest be sacrificed for that? Lakshmaniah, a farmerEarlier in June, the Deputy Commissioner of Forests (Bengaluru Urban) had written to the district administration seeking permission to conduct large-scale planting of trees. Schoolchildren and non-governmental organisations were to be roped in, and on an average, officials estimate, between 200 and 400 trees would have been planted per hectare.

But the Revenue Department did not give permission in writing and the project failed to take off. If they had, nearly 15,000 trees would have been planted in the nearly 100-acre expanse, said officials.

Host to birds

Even in its current state, Machohalli Reserve Forest plays host to species such as peacocks, parakeets, sparrows, and drangos, and provides a relatively secure space for migrating birds. In the past, sandalwood trees, banyan and other tree species had filled the space.

It is perhaps in this hope of revival that Lakshmaniah, a farmer who grew up close to the forests, has questioned the Revenue Department’s proposal to deforest the area (as reported in The Hindu on Dec. 20, 2016) and allot it to 27 religious and social organisations of the backward classes people. “Over the years, sandalwood trees have been stolen, and other trees have fallen or been cut. When we were growing up, this used to be a pristine forest,” said Mr. Lakshmaniah. “We are not against allocation of land for welfare organisations, but why must a forest be sacrificed for that? It can be the next Lalbagh of the city.”

Encroachments

Even as the Revenue Department claims it is their land, it is the Forest Department that is attempting to clear out encroachments in the area to reclaim the entirety of 143 acres that were declared as plantation forests more than a century ago. Records show that land has seen 64 encroachments, covering more than 40.6 acres.

In November, the Range Forest Officer (Bengaluru Range) approached the Nelamangala Judicial Magistrate First Class Court and obtained an investigation order that has seen the Forest Department probe how land was given to “encroachers”.