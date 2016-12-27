ED audits accounts of two co-op banks

District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks are the new targets of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Monday, special teams from the ED conducted audit of accounts in Kolar-Chickballapur and South Canara DCC banks, for all unusual deposits above ₹25 lakh, post-demonetisation.

The two DCC banks are among the 10 DCC banks that the ED has now taken up for audit and survey. Last week, ED officials had similarly conducted audit and surveys at Bagalkot, Mysuru, and Belagavi DCC banks. Sources in the ED said that the DCC banks of Mandya, Shivamogga, and Ballari are the other banks on their radar, where similar surveys and audits will be conducted this week. During these audits, if any transactions are found suspicious, the depositors are also being summoned to the bank seeking explanation for the deposits and the source of the money, ED officials said. Most of these banks have politicians from across the spectrum as its directors, who are now under a cloud for suspicious transactions.

The 10 banks were chosen based on preliminary inquiries conducted by ED for all large deposits post-demonetisation. The ED also served notice to the Karnataka Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. on December 20 seeking details of all deposits above ₹25 lakh in all the DCC banks, based on whose reply the ED is now carrying out surveys at DCC banks, sources said. The Income Tax Department had also uncovered unreported transactions worth several crores at these cooperative banks in the State even before demonetisation.

Chikkarayappa claims ill-health, seeks more time

T.N. Chikkarayappa, the former MD of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., now on the run after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked him for disproportionate assets, has now written to the bureau claiming ill-health and has sought more time to appear before it for investigation.

ACB had recently issued a lookout notice for Chikkarayappa after he failed to turn up before the agency in response to the notice served on him.