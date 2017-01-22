Drunk driver causes serial accident in Jayanagar

more-in

In a serial accident, two persons were injured and four cars damaged when a car driven by a man who was allegedly drunk collided with another car in Jayanagar on Saturday night.

The driver, identified as Sudhakar, a resident of Mahadevapura, was chased and nabbed by passers-by while three of his friends managed to escape.

Sudhakar was returning home after visiting his friend in JP Nagar. After reaching Jayanagar 41st Cross, he lost control of the car while trying to take a turn and collided with the other car which was coming from the opposite direction. Raghupathi, the driver of the oncoming vehicle, sustained injuries after his car turned turtle and collided with a parked car. He was returning home from Old Airport Road.

Sudhakar tried to speed away but ended up colliding with two other cars parked on the roadside. He also sustained injuries.

Passers-by chased and caught Sudhakar before handing him over to the police. The Jayanagar traffic police, who subjected Sudhakar to an alcometer test, found that he was drunk beyond permissible limits.

The police have seized the car and booked multiple cases against Sudhakar.

Both Sudhakar and Raghupathi are being treated at a hospital and are said to be out of danger.