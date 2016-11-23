Drought and not demonetisation affects dairy sector

more-in

Though Kolar-Chickballapur Milk Union Ltd. (Kochimul) has so far remained unaffected by the demonetisation, severe drought has meant a fall in production. The milk production has come down by around one lakh litres per day owing to lack of green fodder and water. While the average milk procurement two-three months ago was around 10.80 lakh litres per day, the quantity now stands at around 9.80 lakh litres, Kochimul Managing Director N. Hanumesh told The Hindu on Wednesday.

However, sale has not come down despite demonetisation. Kochimul’s daily sales stood at around 2.95 lakh litres. “The demonetisation process has not affected the dairy sector so far,” Mr. Hanumesh said.

“Neither procurement nor sales was affected as we were allowed to take Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes from the customers till November 24,” Mr. Hanumesh added.

The affect will be known only after Nov. 24, he added.

Covering two districts of Kolar and Chickballapur, Kochimul is the second largest milk producing union in the state.