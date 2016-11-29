Driver who decamped with van carrying Rs. 1.37 cr. for ATMs arrested, money yet to be recovered

A day after his wife, Evelyn Mary Roy, surrendered before the police and Rs. 79 lakh was recovered from her, Dominic Selvaraj, the driver who decamped with a van that had a cash of Rs. 1.37 crore to be deposited in ATMs on November 23, was arrested by the West Division police of Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Though the vehicle was located a day after the incident at Vasanthnagar, the driver fled away with Rs. 92 lakh, leaving behind Rs. 45 lakh, a gun and cartridges. A massive manhunt was launched for Dominic.

The police used a bait to trap the accused. The officials kept a tap on his relatives and friends and when Dominic got in touch with one of his friends asking for help, the latter informed the police.

On the direction of the police, the friend asked Dominic to come to the Tin Factory in K.R. Puram in the early hours of Tuesday. When the accused reached the spot, police officials, dressed in plain- clothes, nabbed him. However, no money was recovered from him.

The police suspect that the money is with one of Dominic’s relatives in Salem. A team of officials has been sent to the city. Police are interrogating Dominic and his wife.