Driver hijacks ATMcash van in Bengaluru, but loses plot later

In the second such incident reported in the city in less than a month, the driver of a van carrying cash to ATMs hijacked the vehicle with Rs. 20 lakh from Challaghatta on HAL Airport Road on Saturday evening. The GPS-installed van was found abandoned about 5 km away at Yamalur and the trunk with the cash was found intact at Bellandur on Sunday.

The van belonged to Secure Value, a cash logistics company. The police said the driver, Ceaban Hussain Mazumder (26) from Assam, had been hired only last month. He had no previous criminal records in Bengaluru.

The cash logistics vehicle was waiting outside the State Bank of Mysore ATM at Challaghatta around 5.15 p.m. on Saturday while the gunman and another person were loading cash in the ATM.

“Seizing the opportunity, Hussain drove away the vehicle. After driving for about 5 km, he abandoned it at Yamalur,” the police said.

Hussain took an autorickshaw from there and asked the driver to take him to Bellandur Circle. He told the driver that he did not have change for Rs. 2,000 and left, assuring the driver that he would bring change soon. But, when Hussain did not turn up after a long time, the driver informed the traffic police. The van was found on Saturday night.

The driver is suspected to have carried the trunk, with Rs. 20 lakh in it, for around 3 km.

Fear might have got the better of him and he might have abandoned the trunk too, the police said. “We are trying to secure him,” the officer added.

On November 23, Dominic Selvaraj, employed with Logicash, another cash logistics firm that manages cash transits, zipped away in a van carrying Rs. 1.37 crore on the busy K.G. Road. He abandoned the vehicle at Vasanthnagar. On November 29, a day after his wife Evelyn Mary Roy surrendered, Dominic was arrested by the police.