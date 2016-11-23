Bengaluru

Driver flees with van carrying Rs. 1.37 crore for ATM in Bengaluru

A driver of a vehicle carrying cash worth Rs. 1.37 crore to a Bank of India ATM on KG Road has fled with the money. The incident reportedly happened at 2 p.m. The driver — a contract employee — belongs to Logicash Solutions security agency.

The West Division police have formed four special teams to nab the driver. The security company has been summoned for questioning.

When two staffers of the company got down and went to a bank to withdraw cash and a security guard moved out without his weapon to go to a washroom, the driver drove away with new notes of Rs. 100 and Rs. 500.

