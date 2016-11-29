Dominic Selvaraj arrested, money yet to be recovered

A day after his wife Evelyn Mary Roy surrendered before the police, Dominic Roy Selvaraj, who went absconding with a van carrying cash Rs. 1.37 crore in Bengaluru, was arrested by the West Division police in the early hours of Tuesday. The police used a bait to trap the accused. The officials had kept a tap on his relatives and friends. When Dominic got in touch with one of his friends asking for help, the latter informed the police.

On direction of the police, the friend asked Dominic to come to the Tin Factory in K.R. Puram in the early hours of Tuesday. When the accused reached the spot, the police officials, dressed in plain clothes, nabbed him. However, no money was recovered from him. The police suspect that the money is with one of Dominic’s relatives in Salem. A team of officials has been dispatched to Salem. Meanwhile, police are interrogating Dominic and his wife.