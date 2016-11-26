Dominic Selvaraj absconding; massive manhunt continues

Despite a massive manhunt, the police are yet to locate Dominic Selvaraj who is absconding with Rs. 92 lakh in banknotes, along with his wife and son. Special teams have been dispatched to neighbouring states where the police believe he may he hiding.

“He may have planned to leave the country, but it is doubtful that he has gone far. We have shared information with the airport authorities,” police officials said.

However, investigators drew a blank with his family members and relatives who claim that they had no close ties to either Dominic or his wife Evelyn. “His father’s elder brother had no idea about his whereabouts or address details. All he knew was that Dominic stayed somewhere in Lingarajapuram. His family remains estranged from him,” a police officer said.

Evelyn’s 22-year-old son from a previous marriage, too, informed the police that he had no idea about his mother’s whereabouts.

“Traditional methods of tracking the accused through card purchases or mobile phone usage have also failed as the accused is not using them,” said a police officer.

Company at fault too

The police have written to the RBI, requesting information on the guidelines and security protocol that private logistics firms have to follow when transporting cash. The security measures and safeguards in the van that Dominic drove off in were minimal. This amounts to negligence on the part of the company.

“Prima facie, LogiCash have compromised on basic security protocol and did not even have a GPS system installed in the vehicle. We will look into the discrepancies on the part of the staff and the security guard and will initiate legal proceedings against them as well,” said M.N. Anucheth, DCP West Division.

Apart from not having a GPS tracking device, the company had also used conventional locks for the cash boxes. “Had they used high-security digital locks, Dominic would not have been able to access the cash,” a senior officer added.