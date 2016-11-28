Dominic Selvaraj’s wife believed to have surrendered

Evelyn, the wife of Dominic Selvaraj, who is absconding with Rs. 92 lakh in banknotes, is suspected to have surrendered in Banaswadi police station on Sunday night. Senior police officers however refute this.

Police sources claim that Evelyn surrendered as they were not able to escape from the city. She had Rs. 79 lakh with her.

Dominic made away with the money when two staffers of the cash logistics company got down and went to a bank to withdraw cash and a security guard moved out without his weapon to go to a washroom at K.G. Road. The next day, the vehicle was found abandoned near Mount Carmel College in Vasanth Nagar and Rs. 45 lakh and the security guard’s gun was recovered.

Police sources claim that Dominic will also surrender soon. However, a senior police officer from West division said that Evelyn has not been nabbed.