Dog rescued at Metro station

But dies on the way to an animal medical centre

Bengaluru: A stray dog that managed to survive without food and water on the Metro track between Peenya depot and Dasarahalli station, died on Tuesday evening as it was being rushed to a medical care centre. It is believed to have spent almost 36 hours wandering in the viaduct in search of an exit.

The dog entered the viaduct from a ground level entry point at Peenya depot. It went up the stairs to the viaduct and walked all the way to Dasarahalli station, a little over 2.5 kilometres away. Officials found it lying near the station next to the third rail. On the way, the dog passed Jalahalli station.

It is not yet known when exactly the dog gained access to the viaduct but officials suspect it might have been on Monday.

“A passenger spotted the dog. Our staff facilitated the rescue. The dog was between the third rail and a passing train. Immediately, power to the line was cut and an animal rescue group was called. The dog was rescued around 6.30 p.m.,” said a BMRCL official.

Mohan, a rescuer who works with Karuna, the NGO that responded to the call, said, “We rescued the dog and carried it to our car. We tried to give it water, but it did not drink. There was heavy traffic on the road. By the time we reached the medical centre, the dog had died.”

Services on the Green Line were affected for around 20 minutes in the evening.