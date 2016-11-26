Demonetisation has eroded people’s confidence in currency, banking system: Kharge

Former Union Minister and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has charged the ruling BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of eroding confidence of the people in the currency and banking activities through its flip flop actions after demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

Speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Mr. Kharge said that Union government’s changing stance on the demonetisation and the exchange of the demonetised notes in banks and restrictions on the withdrawal of taxed cash from individual accounts had eroded the confidence of the people in the currency.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated statement of cashless transaction and use of mobile for all transactions, Mr. Kharge pointed out that the currency continued to rule the roost and the online transaction was limited to certain sector even in the developed countries like USA and the European Union countries.

Mr. Kharge said in India majority of the transaction is done through cash, more particularly so in the rural areas and small cities and towns and only a small population living the metros and big cities use the cashless transaction facility.

On the controversial statement of Prime Minister that those opposed to demonetisation were supporting the black money, Mr Kharge said that Mr. Modi was not speaking like a statesman.

“Even Supreme Court has made severe strictures and critical observations about the way the demonetisation was handled by the Union government. Does this mean that even the apex court is also anti-national and supporting black money? Misrepresenting the facts and spreading falsehood and branding all those who oppose his decision of demonetisation as the supporters of black money holders is wrong? Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge said that Prime Minister should not consider himself as paragon of virtues and owes an explanation to the people on how those close to him acquired properties worth several crores overnight days before the demonetisation.

“The PM should also explain how crores of rupees were deposited in the accounts of the BJP in Kolkota prior to the demonetisation. He should tell the nation who leaked the information about demonetisation to them.”

Mr. Kharge wondered why Mr. Modi was shying away from the Parliament and speaking everything outside the parliament when the house was in session. “Mr. Modi is obviously afraid to face the parliament and has no valid explanation to the points raised by the opposition parties.”

To a question, Mr. Kharge said that no Bharat Bandh has been called on November 28 against the demonetisation issue by the opposition parties and the day would be observed as Äkrosh Divas with the opposition parties holding different forms of protests throughout the country in all the district headquarters, state capitals and at New Delhi.