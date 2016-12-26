Demonetisation has badly hit the farming community: Patil

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil said the prices of agricultural products have been hit in a big way following demonetisation.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tumakuru city on Monday, Mr. Patil said farmers are incurring huge losses after demonetisation, with a steep fall in the prices of vegetables, including onion, chillies, tomato and paddy, jowar.

He said the farmers cannot hoard the perishable products for 2-3 months as they do not have facilities available with the food processing industries.

The prices of vegetables have fallen to one eighth of the price.

He asked: "Tell me one small action they ( Union government) have taken to help the farmers who have incurred big losses due to demonetisation."

He further said that the Union government must compensate the losses faced by farmers.

Lashing out at former chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa for saying that two ministers will lose their power after crores of rupees was recovered in the State, Mr. Patil said such statement would only lead to people losing trust in Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

Cashless transaction

A "cashless transaction system" is being planned in the RDPR department for transparent and effective administration, Mr. Patil said. A discussion on the matter was held during the meeting of district-level officers on Monday.

Calls to be recorded

Mr. Patil also said that the government is planning to record conversation of the Panchayat Development Officers' on their official mobile phones to bring transparency.

He said there are also lot of complaints that PDOs' do not receive calls from people.

Pavagada

On drinking water facility, Mr. Patil said more water units will be installed in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district as the fluoride content in the drinking water was above permissible limits.