Demonetisation: Parents feel the pinch as school admission season begins

The cash crunch that people are facing as an aftermath of the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes is hitting a process that has begun months ahead of schedule: school admissions. Several parents are scrambling to mobilise cash to pay for their child’s tuition fee.

While it is a common practice for several schools to take a part of the payment in cash and not provide receipts for it, many parents say that with the current cash shortage they are dealing with, it may be tough for them to pay the “donation” fees.

A parent who was scouting for a school in north Bengaluru for admitting his son to kindergarten said one school has asked him to pay Rs. 60,000 through a cheque or demand draft in the name of the school, while the remaining Rs. 40,000 had to be paid towards building fee for which no receipt would be given. “It is difficult to withdraw such a huge amount after demonetisation. But the school management is refusing to budge as they say that we have to comply with this if we want a seat,” he said.

“There needs to be a mechanism to complain against school managements that do not accept cheque or DD. It is a nightmare for parents to mobilise funds, particularly after demonetisation,” a parent who is scouting for a seat for her daughter for class one in Jalahalli said.

Mullahalli Suri, president of the Parents’ Association, said they had filed a complaint with the Education Department to crackdown on the donation menace. “Several parents have brought it to our notice that school managements are pressurising them to pay in cash, but none of them is willing to come forward to lodge a complaint with the Education Department,” he said. However, Mr. Suri was optimistic and hoped that demonetisation would bring down the capitation fee and donations.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said following demonetisation, many State board schools were unable to pay salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff as the revenue of the schools is dependent on monthly tuition fees. “Most State board schools collect monthly tuition fee, ranging between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,000, apart from an annual admission fee ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,000. With fee collection being hit, sports and cultural programmes have been deferred,” he said.