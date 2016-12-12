Demonetisation: It’s a double whammy for Nepali population in Bengaluru

For the sizeable Nepali population in the city, the past month has given two shocks. Their savings — a lot of which is sent back to their families in the hill kingdom — have been virtually nullified post-demonetisation even as the new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes have been banned in Nepal.

In Kempapura, Ram (name changed) and his extended relatives work as watchmen, cooks and others in the area. As Nepali, they have the legal right to work in the country; however, they carry little ID proof apart from their Nepali citizenship card.

“Cumulatively, we have savings of over Rs. 53,000, and we need to carry this to our families when we visit in a few months. Without an Indian identity, we cannot even get our savings exchanged,” he said. After a gap of over two years, he will be seeing his family in a couple of months.

Like many Nepalis working in the city, they have had to rely on the kindness of their employers to exchange their cash. Or they have had to do so through a network within their fraternity where those with bank accounts have help out those without.

“Those who have the original Nepali passport are exchanging their money at the banks. Others prefer to give their old notes to local shopkeepers, who charge a commission of Rs. 100 per Rs. 1,000 note,” said Prinkal Thapa, director of Nepalese in India, an organisation concerned with the welfare of the community here.

A watchman at Sanjaynagar says he has managed to get his savings of Rs. 20,000 converted to valid notes, primarily the new ones, but cannot take the cash to his family as the new notes were, in the last week of November, banned in Nepal. Many members of the community tend to carry cash — accumulated over the year — in hand when going home. While a few of his friends, who had travelled to Nepal a week ago, exchanged the notes for Nepalese Rupee in the border towns of Bihar, where the trade thrives illegally, he said he would, for the first time, use the banking channels (money transfer) to ensure his savings reach his family.