Decline in number of corrupt officials being trapped

Bengaluru: Shortage of new currency has hit the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths hard. Post-November 8, the number of cases where they would trap corrupt officials has come down. But instances of corruption have not come down.

Assistant Director of Town Planning Section in the BBMP office at Mahadevapura Basavaraju and his assistant were nabbed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 2.2 lakh from a civil contractor to approve a plan for a residential apartment.

The ACB also arrested a tout, Shivu, who was receiving the cash — all in new currency — from the contractor.

Also, ACB officials recovered unaccounted cash of Rs. 4.3 lakh from the car of Assistant Engineer Ramachandra.