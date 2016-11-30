December begins on a jarring note

more-in

Withdrawing your salary may be difficult as banks stare at severe cash crunch

Bengaluru: Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) setting Rs. 12,000 as the limit on withdrawals per day, most of the banks have started setting withdrawal limits at their branches each day due to the cash crunch. These are much lower than the RBI limit.

“Each day the head office has been instructing us on the maximum withdrawal limit for the day. The limit varies from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 10,000,” said a senior banker of a private bank. While the limits set by the banks may not have legal sanctity, they have no option in view of the shortage of currency.

The banks are likely to continue with such limits till they get sufficent currency to meet demand, banking sources said.

Banks are expecting a rush of customers this week to withdraw their pay. The situation is likely to worsen with most banks prioritising banks over replenishing ATM kiosks. While recalibration of ATM kiosks has made significant progress, most of them remained closed for want of cash, banking sources said.

On the eve of pay day, banks were facing a severe cash crunch and feared that the coming week may be hard on both customers and bankers. On Wednesday, several banks declared that they had run out of cash within hours of opening for business.

“Debits into salary accounts have already begun. Withdrawals, more significantly of pensions, will begin. This is expected to put a huge strain on banks, which are already short of currency. The lowered limit for withdrawals at banks is likely to stay for at least another two weeks,” an official of a nationalised bank said.

A senior banker of a Public Sector Bank said, “Following Akrosh Divas, we may be in for an Akrosh week as banks are receiving only a meagre part of their demand for currency. Customers get angry when turned away. In many cases, they produce paper clippings of senior functionaries of the government claiming that there is no shortage of currency. In some cases, branch managers have got customers to speak to their seniors as well. We have no other option but to explain our woes and that there is not much supply of currency,” the banker said.

State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of India are the only two banks that are confident of tiding over salary week without any hitch.

A senior SBM official said, “Till date, we have not lowered withdrawal limits and are allowing withdrawals as per RBI norms. Most salary account holders have netbanking and card facility, which will ease the rush in banks.”