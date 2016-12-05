DPUE cracks the whip on integrated PU colleges

more-in

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is cracking down on integrated colleges that offer coaching for competitive exams in conjunction with PU classes.

Over the past fortnight, the department has sent show-cause notices to two integrated colleges in the city for violating many of its guidelines. The colleges have been asked to submit a written explanation in their defence and show why the department should not withdraw their recognition.

Integrated colleges train students for various competitive exams such as the Common Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Exam as well as in the PU syllabus.

After receiving a complaint, the department conducted a preliminary inquiry which revealed that colleges that were given permission to run PU classes were also simultaneously conducting coaching for competitive exams. The colleges had also hired some teachers who had not completed the mandatory B.Ed. course.

Following the preliminary inquiry, C. Shikha, director of DPUE, issued show-cause notices to FIITJEE at HSR Layout and AECS Magnolia Maaruti PU College at Kammanahalli.

The inquiry report — a copy of which is with The Hindu — also noted that the colleges lacked playground facilities and did not have the minimum requirement of 25,000 sq.ft to run a PU college, as per the Karnataka PU Education (Academic, Administration) Rules, 2006. In fact, it found that one of the institutes was being run on a 4,000 sq.ft plot of leased land.

While private PU colleges charge around Rs. 25,000 a year, integrated PU colleges charge three to four times the amount.

Prior to the admission season this year, the DPUE had, as part of its admission guidelines, warned parents and colleges that it would crack down on integrated colleges. However, the Karnataka PU Education (Academic, Administration) Rules, 2006, is silent on integrated colleges and officials had pointed out earlier this year that there was a need for wider consultation on the matter.