Credit co-op societies move HC

Seek direction for need-based daily cash withdrawal from DCC banks

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of a notice to the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a petition filed by 10 credit co-operative societies from Udupi district questioning the restriction imposed on them from withdrawing more than Rs. 24,000 per week from their account in the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd (SCDCC Bank).

The petitioners have said that they are unable to serve their individual account holders, who are farmers and small traders, who require funds for their daily operations.

The petition, filed by Badagubettu Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and nine other societies, came up for hearing before Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri, who ordered issuing of emergent notices and adjourned further hearing to Thursday.

While the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance permits District Central Co-operative Banks ( DCCBs) to withdraw cash from their accounts based on their daily need, the RBI has not extended the same benefit to credit cooperative societies, who are both members and as well as account holders in the DCCBs.

While welcoming the demonetisation measure, the petitioners contended that the cap on withdrawal limit fixed by the Centre and the RBI is unscientific and impractical. It has adversely impacted functioning of the petitioners, virtually amounting to closing down of their business and compelling their individual account holders to shift their accounts to either the nationalised or commercial banks, thereby defeating the purpose of cooperative societies.