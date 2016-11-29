Corporal punishment: Summons to school management

more-in

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued summons to the management of the school which allegedly sent a 13-year-old boy home to bring his notebook.

The boy, who had undergone surgery recently, walked five kilometres on Friday after which his father filed a complaint against Sandeepani Niketan English High School.

Kripa Alva, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), said that the commission had taken cognisance of the complaint. “We will look into the case. If the school management is found guilty, we will recommend strict action,” Ms. Alva said.

Meanwhile, the school authorities claimed that it was an ‘oversight’. They said that they were unaware that the boy was staying far away or that he had undergone surgery recently.