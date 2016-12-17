Cops resort to FIRs for people obstructing traffic

more-in

Bengaluru: Parked your vehicle on the footpath? Expect more than just a fine. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have booked 10,148 offenders under Section 283 of the Indian Penal Code till November 30 this year.

R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “Under the Motor Vehicle Act, we could fine offenders (Rs. 100 for the first offence). Under Section 283, they will be taken to court where the quantum of the fine will be decided.”

Police hope that this will serve as a deterrent to people who park their vehicles illegally, resulting in disruption of traffic flow.

Also, Section 283 gives police the option of registering cases against not just motorists, but street vendors as well. “It has been used against anyone obstructing traffic movement,” Mr. Hithendra added.

Areas covered

A large number of the FIRs registered are under West Division of the traffic police. Mr. Hithendra added that Section 283 would be particularly relevant in the Central Business District and localities where commercial activities are being carried out in residential areas, such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar.

“Apart from this, we are towing away vehicles and, in some places, clamping them to counter illegal parking,” he said.