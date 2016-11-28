Cop on Akrosh Divas duty takes ill, rushed to hospital

A police official, who was on duty at Deputy Commissioner’s office in view of Akrosh Divas protest, fell ill and was admitted to a hospital.

Venkatesh Murthy, Sub Inspector of Police with District Crime Branch, has been deputed at the DC office complex as part of security arrangement following protest by Congress functionaries.

Mr. Murty complained of chest pain and collapsed, creating panic among his colleagues and public.

Mr. Murthy was immediately rushed to a private hospital. His condition was stable, police sources told The Hindu.

Procession

The Congress activists led by District Congress Committee president K. Chandra Reddy held a procession from Gandhi Park up to Deputy Commissioner’s office condemning demonetisation of higher denomination notes.

“The people have been left in the lurch due to the exercise by the Centre without any preparations,” the protesters said.

While the Congress staged protest, the BJP functionaries observed Sambhram Divas at KSRTC Bus Stand Circle.