Contrarian voices find platform at Bangalore Literature Festival

From the imposition of Hindi to beef ban and nationalism to demonetisation, eclectic discussions brought contrarian views to one stage at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday.

While there seemed to be a general consensus on the ‘judicial overreach’ on the national anthem issue and the utilisation of the sedition law only when there is latent potential to cause danger, the issue of nationalism and the Army sparked off a row at the concluding panel on ‘Contrarian Views’.

Aakar Patel, executive director of Amnesty International India, while defining what constitutes a contrarian view, said in a half-literate country like India, even a simple statement based on facts could be construed as a contrarian view to that of the uninformed. “For instance, ours is a mercenary army that killed its own brethren till independence. But suddenly, the army turned nationalist and is now the epitome of nationalism,” he said. “While it was Gen. Dyer who gave the firing orders at Jalianwala Bagh, it was the Gurkha regiment that fired at us.”

A retired Air Force man who was in the audience took objection to the statement, saying it was an insult to the sacrifice of the men at the borders.

Parsanna Vishwanathan, who is associated with the right-wing publication Swarajya, said the nationalism debate has generated such contrarian views as the Nehruvian idea of a nation state was for the first time being contested. “There is a strong conviction that we were a civilisational state much before [becoming] a nation state. That assertion is what we are seeing now,” he said.

Meanwhile, appealing to keep artists, be they from India or Pakistan, away from controversies, actor and former Congress MP Ramya said, “I was booked for sedition for just saying Pakistan is not hell. I don’t understand how appreciation of another country is seditious,” she said, adding that both the anti-cow slaughter campaign by ‘gau rakshaks’ and demonetisation had caused much inconvenience to people.