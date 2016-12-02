Contractor ends life after BBMP fails to clear dues

more-in

He was under pressure from creditors to repay loans

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide in his house in Rajajinagar 5th Block on Thursday night due to non-payment of dues by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Mare Gowda, who also runs a travel agency, consumed poison, said the police. Family members found him unconscious in his bedroom frothing from the mouth. They rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Magadi Road police found a note in which Gowda blamed BBMP officials. He had rented out a few cars to the BBMP, but the civic body had failed to settle his bills for over two years. He claimed that the BBMP owes him up to Rs. 37 lakh, said a senior police officer.

The note names Dharnendra, an executive engineer, Mahadev, assistant executive engineer; and Shanthamma, all employees of BBMP, said the police. Family members informed the police that financiers were demanding repayment of the loans taken by Gowda.

A senior police officer said, “We will summon the officials concerned and record their statement. If we find substantial evidence against them, they will be booked under abetment to suicide.”

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said that the special commissioner (admin) will also probe the alleged role of BBMP engineers in the suicide.

Caught in a cycle of debt

The BBMP is struggling to clear dues of contractors for works completed even two years ago.

It owes over Rs. 1,000 crore to nearly 2,000 contractors.

“The civic body does not have the cash but neither has it taken the initiative to sort out this problem. Each month, the BBMP releases around Rs. 5 crore to clear old dues while bills generated amount to Rs. 60 crore,” said T. Venkatesh, General Secretary, BBMP Contractors’ Association.

Furthermore, contractors allege that numerous palms need to be greased even for release of small amounts.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said the civic body is trapped in a cycle of debt due to financial indiscipline. “The budgets two years ago sanctioned works of up to Rs. 4,500 crore when realistically, the revenue was around Rs. 3,500 crore,” he explained.

On corruption in payments, he said contractors had refused to give specifics on the bribes sought by BBMP officials nor do they want to approach higher authorities with their complaints.

Previous instances

May 25, 2015: 32-year-old civil works contractor killed himself at Nagarbhavi as BBMP had not paid dues of Rs. 1.5 crore

February 2015: High Court takes BBMP to ask for non-payment of dues to garbage contractors

November 26, 2013: Girish (46) committed suicide in his house at Chikkabidarakallu allegedly as BBMP had not paid him for over 1.5 years