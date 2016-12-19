Contest puts spotlight on ‘unchecked development’

The winners of the ‘Steel Flyover Yaake Beda’ short-film competition with filmmaker Pawan Kumar in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

Citizens for Bengaluru announced the winners of ‘Steel Flyover Yaake Beda’, a short-film competition, on Sunday.

Likhit Raj and Vikram Chavadi were declared joint winners; Kadaini and Kotu tied for the second and Shridhar H.K. bagged the third prize.

Filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who had announced the competition with a short film, awarded the winners.

Since the competition was announced in November, the forum received more than 380 entries on the theme ‘unchecked development’ and 75 shortlisted films were screened on Sunday.

Kannada director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, musician Pallavi Arun, and actor Samyuktha Hornad, and Srinavasa Aillavalli from Citizens for Bengaluru judged the films. Children, trees, the harms of destroying nature and the effects of hasty political decisions were touched upon in the shorts.

“The challenge was to convey the effect of unchecked development in 60 seconds, and many participants used innovative ways to carry the message across. Their work shows their love and concern for the city,” said Mr. Aillavalli.