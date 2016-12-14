Contempt of court notice to BBMP commissioner

more-in

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered issue of notice to BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad for allegedly not adhering to the court’s direction issued in August for examining a complaint of encroachment of storm water drains and other properties by two malls and a five-star hotel.

A Division Bench comprising Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice K.S. Mudagal passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Samarpana, a cultural and social organisation.

The petitioners pointed out that the court, while disposing a PIL petition on August 29, had directed the commissioner to consider and dispose within three months the representation of the petitioner-organisation against Brigade Enterprises Ltd, G. Stand Hotels Ltd and ETA Karnataka Estates Ltd with regard to specific allegations of encroachments.

The petitioner has now complained that the commissioner failed to consider and dispose the representation, submitted on September 3.

It was claimed in the PIL that M/s Brigade Enterprises Ltd had encroached a portion of a SWD while constructing Orion Mall, hotel Sheraton Grand and the World Trade Centre at Rajajinagar, and G. Stand Hotels Ltd had encroached on an SWD while constructing the building that houses JW Marriott, a five-star hotel, on Vittal Mallya Road. It was also alleged by the petitioner that ETA Karnataka Estates Ltd. had encroached on a piece of land reserved for an open field and park while building ETA Mall on Magadi Road.