Constable hit by tipper, dies

Bengaluru: A constable attached to the Kamakshipalya traffic police station was killed in a road accident on Monday evening. A tipper lorry, loaded with stones, hit his two-wheeler while taking a turn at Sunkadakatte.

The constable, Arun Kumar (30), was shifted to a private hospital with severe bleeding in his pelvic area. Subsequently, he was shifted to another hospital but could not be saved.

Kumar was from Bhadravathi. In Bengaluru, he was a resident of Laggere. He is survived by his wife and a two-and-half-year-old son.

According to police, Arun Kumar had been escorting a lorry, registered in Tamil Nadu, to the police station as it had been parked illegally. Around 5.30 p.m., he stopped at an intersection on Sunkadakatte main road to tell the lorry driver to take a right turn. At that time, he was hit from behind by the tipper.

The police have seized both lorries, but the driver of the tipper is absconding.