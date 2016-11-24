Concrete intensifying heat wave

A construction worker using an umbrella due to the heat, in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

more-in

City’s concrete, asphalt, bitumen and general lack of greenery is playing havoc with the temperature

Bengaluru: When the rains falter, the true colours of an increasingly concretised and polluted Bengaluru comes to the fore.

With the cooling North-East monsoons rains having failed, the city’s concrete, asphalt, bitumen and general lack of greenery is playing havoc with the temperature.

Last year, the average maximum temperature for November was 25.7o C. On some days, the mercury went only up to 20.4o C due to the North-East monsoon rains.

This year, the average is a staggering 30.5o Celsius with the maximum being a record high of 31.9o Celsius. No day has seen the maximum temperature below 29o C.

“There are three factors to explain this increase: absolutely no rain received from the North-East monsoon; urban effect where temperatures have gradually risen over the past three decades; and global warming. For Bengaluru, the first two factors contribute to a large chunk of the temperature rise,” said Govindswamy Bala, Professor at the Centre for Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences (CAOS), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Heat islands

To find indications of the subtle changes in temperature due to built-up area, one only has to look at Indian Meteorological Department’s heat gradients recorded in the city. At KIAL, the average maximum temperature is one degree below that in the city. “Even one degree makes a difference to the comfort levels of the city,” says S.M. Metri, Director-in-Charge, IMD, Bengaluru.

The CAOS, whose weather station is situated in the leafy confines of the Indian Institute of Science, notes that the temperature is at least 1.8o Celsius lower than that measured in IMD’s station on the busy Palace Road.

Yuktix technologies, which runs an open weather initiative through 12 monitoring stations, records a difference of more than 6o Celsius between its weather stations.

Why NE monsoon failed?

Around this time, if atmospheric conditions had remained conducive, North-East winds would flow south along the sea and get intensified by the cyclonic movements in South-West of the Bay of Bengal.

“This year, the cyclonic movements haven’t formed. Hence, the slow-moving winds dissipate heat along the warmer oceans. By the time they pass southern India, including Bengaluru, they do not carry the cool air that would normally lower the temperature,” said S.M. Metri, Director-in-Charge, IMD, Bengaluru.

“The cyclonic movements are instead in the Bay of Bengal towards Myanmar. The winds get intensified there, while they are weakened on their journey towards south India,” he said.

While there are no signs now of a conducive system forming, meteorologists sound pessimistic about relief in December too. The result: daytime temperatures may remain high till the end of the year at least.

Facing the heat

2015

Average maximum temperature for November: 25.7o C

Maximum temperature ranged from 20.4o C to 30.9o C

2016

Average maximum temperature for November till November 24: 30.5o C

Maximum temperatures ranged from 29o C to 31.9o C

Last three days in Bengaluru

November 22: 31.9o C

November 23: 31.8o C

November 24: 30.7o C