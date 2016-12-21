Concern over manner of demolition of structures on SWDs

more-in

Several councillors, including former Mayor B.S. Satyanarayana, raised concerns over the manner in which BBMP was carrying out demolitions over storm water drains, with allegations that some large properties on buffer zones were being ignored. The topic came up at the BBMP council meeting on Tuesday.

“In old layouts, which were built 50 to 60 years ago, new buyers are unable to get plans sanctioned because the properties fall under buffer zones of storm water drains. Please pass a resolution that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order would not apply to old layouts,” Mr. Satyanarayana told the Mayor.

Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said the BBMP was only following the NGT order issued on May 4. “If we do not follow the order, we will be at risk of contempt of court,” said Mr. Prasad.

In August, a Cabinet meeting had decided to remove all structures, including houses and apartments, built on SWDs.

Funds for flood management

BBMP chief engineer (storm water drains) Siddegowda was left speechless when councillors demanded to know what was being done with the Rs. 800 crore allotted under the Nagorathana scheme to the SWD department for flood management.

Mayor G. Padmavathi reprimanded the chief engineer and directed him to present the detailed report in a week.

Property tax exemption

Corporator Padmanabha Reddy sought to know which properties were exempt from property tax. He received an answer from BBMP officials that 394 buildings, including 32 temples and 275 schools and seven hospitals, had been exempted under Rule 110 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

The commissioner said the exemption had been given to institutions which were running without keeping profit in mind. “The exemption was given to encourage those involved in service. However with commercialisation of sectors like health and education, time has come to take a relook at these rules,” said Mr. Prasad.

Protest against empowered committee

When the BBMP council meeting started, JD(S) and BJP corporators protested against the government’s decision to set up an empowered committee to ratify tenders above Rs. 10 crore issued by the BBMP.

“This will restrict the BBMP in its work,” said a councillor. The commotion died down only after Mayor G. Padmavathi assured the corporators that together with other councillors, she would hold a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over their concerns.