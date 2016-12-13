Completion of long-pending projects could ease the commute to KIA

Work on the railway overbridge at Goraguntepalya on the Outer Ring Road had been stalled midway about four years ago over land acquisition issues. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The State government may be arguing for a steel flyover on Ballari Road as the only way to improve connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). But completion of work on long-pending smaller infrastructure projects is all set to improve connectivity to the airport.

Work on the railway overbridge at Goraguntepalya on Outer Ring Road (ORR) — which had been abandoned midway about four years ago over land acquisition issues with the Defence Department — is finally nearing completion. The ROB is set to be thrown open to the public in another week, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sources confirmed. “The up and down ramps for the ROB have been completed. We have also completed asphalting the four-lane flyover,” said P.N. Naik, BDA engineer.

With this, one of the biggest bottlenecks on ORR will be eased, allowing motorists in the southern and western parts of Bengaluru easy access to the airport by joining Ballari Road at Hebbal. Currently, motorists usually get stuck at the railway crossing, where it costs them at least 45 minutes if the gates are closed for passage of trains.

Activists and urban experts argue that this local project is more feasible and effective than the massive steel flyover.

“Access to KIA from South and West Bengaluru will almost turn signal-free. Who will prefer to come to Basaveshwara Circle in CBD to take the steel flyover?” said Sanjeev V. Dyammananavar, urban commute expert. He added that the widening of the road in front of Esteem Mall on Ballari Road by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had also provided much-needed relief, easing the bottleneck near Hebbal flyover.

Redistributing traffic

If all goes as planned, two alternate roads on Hennur Road and Thanisandra Road to provide access to KIA from East Bengaluru by opening a back entrance at Begur will be completed by March 2017. These measures will cumulatively redistribute the traffic to KIA along multiple routes, instead of it being concentrated on Ballari Road.

Architect Naresh Narasimhan, who is leading the Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) campaign opposing the steel flyover, said their argument had always been that Ballari Road needs interventions at certain junctions, for instance Cauvery Junction, but not a gigantic steel flyover. “Alternate roads to KIA from East Bengaluru, the clearing up of ORR, the widening of Ballari Road near Esteem Mall and their benefits make a strong case against the steel flyover,” he said.

However, BDA does not agree. Mr. Naik said the government was working on providing multiple routes to KIA but that does not take away the need of a steel flyover on Ballari Road.